Crowley Police: no charges will be filed against persons of interest in Walmart evacuatio

KLFY Newsroom Published: Updated:

CROWLEY, La. (KLFY) – Police Chief Jimmy Broussard says no charges will be filed against the persons of interest in the evacuation of the Crowley Walmart this morning.

Broussard said criminal intent was ruled out after the persons of interest spoke with officers at the police department.

A suspicious package was left on the premises of the Crowley Walmart this morning, causing an evacuation of the store and surrounding businesses.

Agents with the Louisiana State Police bomb squad were able to determine that the package was not explosive and contained hospital supplies.

Chief Jimmy Broussard said even though the package was not explosive, the situation caused a lot of anxiety for customers, employees, and police.

 

 

 

 

 

