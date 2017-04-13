Crowley Police seeking persons of interest in Walmart suspicious package evacuation

The following is a news release from the Crowley Police Department:

Crowley Police are looking for persons of interest involved in the incident at Walmart this morning.

Agents with Louisiana State Police Bomb Squad were able to determine that the package involved this morning was not explosive, however, charges may still be forthcoming on the subjects.

“This incident caused a lot of anxiety for not only police, but those customers and employees of Walmart,” said Chief of Police Jimmy Broussard. “With situations the way they are today, we cannot take a chance on any such event like this. Though we were lucky that this package was not explosive, we could not determine that at the onset and so we called in resources to assist.”

Broussard continued, “This caused a great disturbance not only to Walmart but to the agencies as well. The people of interest that we are looking for could possibly face criminal charges, so it is in their best interest to seek us out as soon as possible; otherwise, warrants will be issued.”

Crowley Police were able to obtain video and still pictures (which are included) of the persons of interest, and detectives are actively working on the identification of these subjects.

“Again, it is in the best interest of these persons, that if they or someone they know recognizes them, to have them come down and make personal contact with our office as soon as possible.

The area was given the all-clear at around 11:30 a.m. this morning.

In addition to the Louisiana State Police, the officers of the Crowley Police Department were assisted by deputies with the Acadia Parish Sheriff Department.