Kaplan man arrested for crawfish theft

ACADIA PARISH (KLFY) – The following is a press release from the Acadia Parish Sheriff’s Office:

Deputies with the Acadia Parish Sheriff’s Office have made an arrest and continue their investigation into continued thefts of crawfish from around the parish.

“We have been receiving a high volume of complaints from our farmers in the southern part of the parish regarding a person driving a black compact vehicle stealing crawfish as the farmer’s as their employees where running their traps” stated Sheriff KP Gibson.

This past weekend, Deputies working with information provided by the farmers were able to catch the suspect as he was committing his crime of stealing sacks of crawfish from the field roads. Deputies stopped the individual and conducted a search of his vehicle where 6 sacks of crawfish were recovered.

“The suspect is believed to be selling the crawfish in the Kaplan area, as that is the area he resides. It is also possible that he could be selling them to local wholesalers or businesses. Our investigation continues to determine the level of this criminal activity” stated Sheriff Gibson.

Arrested was Alfred Mire, Jr, 53 of Kaplan. He was booked into the Acadia Parish Jail for theft of livestock (crawfish). Bond was set at $40,000 by Judge David Smith.