Lafayette High School Marching Band chosen to perform in 2018 Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade

LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) – The Lafayette High School Mighty Lion Marching Band will be representing Louisiana as they perform in the 2018 Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade.

This marks the first Parade appearance by the band.

The Lafayette High School Mighty Lion Marching Band will join the Parade to the call of Let’s Have a Parade, the iconic phrase that has signaled the start of every Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade since 1924.

Each year, the Macy’s Parade Band Committee looks for bands that have the stage presence, musical and marching abilities to captivate more than 3.5 million live spectators and more than 50 million viewers.

The Lafayette High School Mighty Lion Marching Band was selected from more than 100 applicants as one of 10 bands to march in the 92nd edition of the annual holiday spectacle.

The band will join the revelry along with other iconic Macy’s staples: floats, giant character balloons, clowns and superstar performers galore on Thanksgiving Day 2018, helping to create an unforgettable experience for millions.

“As state champions for over a decade with intricate and captivating field shows, Lafayette High School is a deserving choice to represent the great state of Louisiana in our 2018 Parade,” said Macy’s Thanksgiving Parade creative director, Wesley Whatley. “Macy’s Band Selection Committee welcomes the Mighty Lion Marching Band for their debut appearance in 2018!”

“I’ve had many performances in my career but to be invited to march in the Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade is at the very top of the list,” said Lafayette High School band director, Scotty Walker. “I am proud of all students past, present and future and proud to represent the school, community and the state of Louisiana in this historic national treasure.”

The Lafayette High School Mighty Lion Marching Band will spend the next 18 months planning for their Parade appearance.

Rehearsals and creative fundraising events not only bring the school and the community closer but also prepare the students for the march of a lifetime.

For ninety years, Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade has given thanks to what Macy’s values most –- its loyal fans.

More than 5,000 Macy’s employees and dedicated volunteers work tirelessly to create a spectacular event that entertains the cheerful crowds and provides joy to millions at home watching on Thanksgiving Day.

Stretching down a more than two-mile-long route in New York City, the spectacle is alive with gleaming color, music and smiles.