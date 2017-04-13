Louisiana considering whether to end use of death penalty

By Published:

BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) – A trio of state legislators with law enforcement backgrounds is suggesting Louisiana should end its use of the death penalty.

Their reasons vary.

Rep. Terry Landry, a Democratic former state police superintendent, thinks the penalty is barbaric, unevenly applied, with too many cases overturned.

Sen. Dan Claitor, a Republican former prosecutor, cites moral objections because of his Catholic faith.

And Rep. Steve Pylant, a Republican former sheriff, says if Louisiana can’t get the execution drugs to carry out the punishment, it shouldn’t waste millions on death penalty cases.

Their proposal would eliminate the death penalty as a punishment for any offenses committed on or after Aug. 1. The ban faces a tough road to passage, but sponsors say they’re drawing attention to their concerns.

Louisiana’s last execution was in 2010.

