Official: 1 dead, 3 hurt in Atlanta transit station shooting

ATLANTA (AP) — A shooting at an Atlanta public transit station Thursday left one man dead and wounded three other riders, officials said.

Metropolitan Atlanta Rapid Transit Authority spokesman Erik Burton said in a statement that the shooting happened about 4:30 p.m. Thursday at the West Lake station, which has been temporarily closed.

Police have detained a suspect, Burton said, but further details were not immediately released.

Cedric Peterson told WGCL-TV (http://bit.ly/2pf1Tea) that he regularly rides the train after work and the ride started off normally.

“Everybody’s sitting down. It’s quiet,” he recalled. “After we pulled off, we heard a sound like a crash, like we ran into maybe a tree limb that was on the track. Then like three seconds later, I’m hearing pop, pop, pop. I look back and see a guy’s back and see his outstretched arm. I’m like ‘Yo, man, this is a shooter.’ Then I’m running for the door.”

Peterson said a woman and her child were in front of him when they got to the door connecting cars and ran through, but the next door was jammed.

“When we finally get it open, there’s a whole crowd of people who came up behind us and we fall. We’re laying there trapped, but I don’t hear anymore shooting, so I’m feeling a little better,” he said.

He said the shooter got on the train just like anyone else: “He was wearing headphones and just bobbing his head. There was no argument or anything. Then I heard the first pop.”

MARTA spokesman Burton said one man died at the scene. Two men and a woman who were wounded by gunfire were taken to Grady Memorial Hospital.

Grady spokeswoman Denise Simpson said the victims there were in stable, noncritical condition. In addition to the three shot, one person injured in the panic was brought to the hospital, she said.