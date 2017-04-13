Student speaks about performing CPR on girl who had heart attack on bus

ARNAUDVILLE, La. (KLFY) – A St. Landry Parish high school student remains hospitalized after suffering a heart attack on the school bus yesterday morning.

Tonight, we hear from the Beau Chene student who first performed CPR on the girl before paramedics arrived.

School officials are continuing to ask for prayers for one of their fellow Gators who remains hospitalized after suffering a heart attack Wednesday morning on the school bus.

“It started off as a normal day,” Beau Chene High senior, Scout Glass, told News 10.

That’s until the school bus arrived at school.

“Got off the bus and I was waiting to go in and then I saw Ms. Tonya, our bus driver, get out her seat and run towards the back. Immediately I knew something was wrong, she never does that,” Glass said.

Without even thinking he quickly got back on the bus and ran to help.

“She was unresponsive. I checked for her pulse, there was no heartbeat, nothing, so at that point, I knew it wasn’t a seizure; she was having a heart attack. So at that point I laid her on the ground and started performing CPR,” he said.

Glass says he’s most grateful for the school’s athletic trainer teaching him the skills that he was able to put to use in this life-threatening situation.

“I’m really grateful and glad that I learned how to perform all that and I’m licensed. If I had to do it again I would, but it’s never an easy thing when you have to use your skills.”

Glass says he’s never used his cpr skills up until now.

“I was just hoping she would be okay. I was just doing what I was trained to do.”

St. Landry Parish school bus driver, Tonya Carriere, praises Glass for his bravery but says knowing what transpired Wednesday onboard her bus made it harder for her to run her route this morning.

“It was tough I have to say, but my kids, my students, are the ones who keep me going and I needed them as much as I felt they needed me this morning,” Carriere said.

Carriere explained her emotions got the best of her as she made her usual route–picking up one less student than normal.

“I wanted to break down when I got in front of her house this morning cause I was waiting for her to get on the bus.”

Carriere has been in constant contact with the family who is still waiting to find out what exactly triggered the young girl’s heart attack.

“According to family members, what I found out last night is all the tests are coming back normal and at this time they have no answers.”

Carriere just asks for continued prayers for the young girl and her family.

“To have a normal life from here on out and not have to worry about a situation like this again. I have no doubt she’s a strong young girl and she definitely will recover.”

The student remains in critical, but stable condition.