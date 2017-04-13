Walmart in Crowley evacuated after suspicious package found

CROWLEY, La. (KLFY) – Crowley police are currently investigating a suspicious package that was found on the premises of the Walmart.

According to Chief Jimmy Broussard, the store has been evacuated, as well as the shopping mall next to it.

Chief Broussard says the State Police Bomb Squad is en route to the scene and police are reviewing surveillance footage that is believed to show a subject leaving the package on the property.

News 10 will continue to follow this developing story and provide updates as new information becomes available.