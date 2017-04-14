Christians across Acadiana observe the Way of the Cross

CATAHOULA, La. (KLFY) – On this Good Friday, all around Acadiana, Christians are observing the solemn day in remembrance of the crucifixion of Jesus.

Way of the Cross walks were held this morning in Arnaudville and Catahoula.

On this Good Friday, Stations of the Cross took place this morning.

It started at St. Joseph’s Catholic Church in Cecilia and ended at St. John’s Francis Regis Catholic Church in Arnaudville.

For 17 years this has been a tradition for Catholic’s to remember their savior’s sacrifice on the cross.

“This is what our culture is about, honoring Jesus. That is what we are doing out here today,” Father Kenneth Brown told News 10.

Even Ida Mallet, who is 95, participated in the cross walk.

She says it’s the least she can do for someone who has always been there for her:

“I love God. He has been good to me. I want to thank him any way I can with all my heart. I live alone but he is always there.”

Over in Catahoula, prayers were recited during a walk as Catholics carried a wooden cross to again reflect back to the time when all mankind’s sins were forgiven after Jesus sacrificed his life on a wooden cross.

“This is just a little tribute to Jesus who gave his life for us over 2,000 years ago,” Roy Poche told News 10.