Jennings man arrested after fleeing deputies

The following is a news release from the Jefferson Davis Parish Sheriff’s Office:

Jeff Davis Sheriff’s office patrol units were involved in a pursuit April 11, 2017 with a gray Ford Mustang.

The driver ran the vehicle off the road and fled on foot. Deputies discovered drugs and two cell phones on the ground outside the vehicle. Deputies identified the driver by photos from social media.

The driver Deontre Edwards, 18, of Jennings, took the vehicle without permission and was driving and purchased marijuana just prior to deputies attempted to conduct a traffic stop on 4/11 on Us 90 eastbound toward Jennings.

The pursuit traveled into Jennings and ended near the airport when the vehicle was lost by deputies, later found left unattended in a trailer park drive.

Edwards was questioned by detectives yesterday, April13, 2017 and charged with Possession of Marijuana and unauthorized use of a movable. Edwards was booked into the parish jail.