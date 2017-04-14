Ole Miss takes game two vs. LSU

BATON ROUGE, La. – Ole Miss hit four solo homers to post a 4-1 victory over eighth-ranked LSU in Game 2 of the SEC series Friday night at Alex Box Stadium, Skip Bertman Field.

With the loss, LSU falls to 24-12 on the season and 8-6 in Southeastern Conference play. Ole Miss improves to 22-13 and 7-7 in the league.

Southpaw David Parkinson (5-2) earned the win after firing 6.1 innings and allowing one run on six hits and striking out three. Dallas Woolfolk earned his seventh save of the season. The right-hander entered in the eighth inning and limited the Tigers to one hit in 1.1 innings of work.

Left-hander Jared Poche’ suffered the loss and dropped to 6-2 on the season. The senior allowed four runs—all solo home runs—on five hits, walked one and struck out a career-high nine batters in seven innings of work.

“Jared pitched his heart out and competed so hard with every pitch,” said LSU coach Paul Mainieri, “but you have to give credit to Ole Miss; whenever they were able to handle a pitch, they were able to take advantage of it.

“It seemed like when we had opportunities to score, they came with two out and a runner in scoring position, and we just couldn’t deliver the two-out hit. We hit several balls really hard right at people, and Ole Miss made some great plays on defense. It just wasn’t our night, and it’s a shame, because Jared pitched an outstanding ball game.”

The Tigers will complete the series against Ole Miss Saturday at 2 p.m. in Alex Box Stadium, Skip Bertman Field.

The Rebels took the 1-0 lead in the top of the first inning with a leadoff homerun by second baseman Tate Blackman.

Centerfielder Zach Watson led off the bottom of the second with a double to left field. With one out and Watson on third, third baseman Josh Smith ripped a RBI single through the left side to knot the game at 1-1.

With one out in the top of the fourth, Ole Miss third baseman Colby Bortles sent a solo shot to left field. Catcher Nick Fortes followed with a home run of his own with two outs to give the Rebels the 3-1 lead.

To lead off the fourth inning, Blackman blasted another home run to left field as Ole Miss pulled to a 4-1 advantage.

Freshman Todd Peterson fired the final two innings for the Tigers and allowed one hit and struck out one.