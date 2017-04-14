Story of Carencro High student prom dress denial goes viral

LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) – The story of Amari Williams being turned away from her senior prom is nearly two weeks old but is still picking up steam.

On the KLFY Facebook page, the story has been shared more than 720 times and has created quite a bit of conversation with nearly 400 comments.

And now, Amari’s story is gaining the attention of entertainers around the country.

Actor\ comedian Mike Epps shared the story, and so did actress Kimberly Elise, along with singers Keith Sweat and hip hop artist Trina.

Community activist, Tonya Bolden-Ball says she’s glad to see the story is gaining support.

“It also brings attention to points of understanding cultural diversity and sensitivity. What you may consider formal, my culture may not and vice versa.”

Bolden-Ball was also selected to serve on the Amari Williams Prom Committee. She says the group met Wednesday and plans are beginning to take shape. “It’s all about her. We’re very protective as far as to what we’re disclosing and who’s going to be there. I can tell you this, it’s going to be a fabulous event and it’s going to spotlight who it should spotlight, which is Amari.”

Although she’ll never get that Saturday night back, Bolden-Ball says Amari is a stronger person because of what happened.

“All it did was really motivate her to do more and really spread the word amongst her peers as far as embracing your unity, embracing your uniqueness, embracing your culture and not to be ashamed of it,” said Bolden-Ball.

We reached out to the Williams family but they were understandably busy with Good Friday plans, but Mrs. Williams said she was glad to see more people giving the story attention.