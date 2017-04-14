Texas woman arrested after high-speed chase through 2 parishes

The following is a news release from the Louisiana State Police:

LAKE CHARLES, LA — A Texas woman has been arrested on multiple traffic-related charges in two southwest Louisiana parishes after she attempted to flee from Troopers and crashed the vehicle she was driving.

On April 14, 2017, at about 4:00 p.m., a Trooper assigned to Louisiana State Police Troop D attempted to stop a vehicle for speeding on I-10 in Lake Charles.

The driver, later identified as 30-year-old Karissa Cherie Durman of Port Arthur, Texas, initially reduced her speed upon seeing the Trooper then accelerated in an effort to elude him.

Durman traveled east on I-10 then exited onto Opelousas Street. Durman continued to flee east on Louisiana Highway 3258 and through the town of Iowa before losing control and traveling off the road, causing the vehicle to overturn east of US Highway 165.

Durman and a male passenger were wearing a seat belt. No one was injured.

Speeds reached up to 100 miles per hour and the pursuit lasted approximately 12 minutes.

Durman was arrested for reckless operation of a motor vehicle and aggravated flight from an officer and booked into the Jefferson Davis Parish Jail.

She was then transferred and booked into the Calcasieu Correctional Center on charges of speeding (85/60), reckless operation of a motor vehicle, aggravated flight from an officer, ignoring a stop sign, ignoring a red light, improper lane change, and no driver’s license.

Troop D investigated the crash. The Iowa Police Department, Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s Office, and Jefferson Davis Parish Sheriff’s Office assisted with the pursuit.