Thoroughbred horse racing returns to Evangeline Downs for 52nd season

By and Published:

OPELOUSAS, La. (KLFY) – A Louisiana tradition returns with the 52nd season of Thoroughbred horse racing at Evangeline Downs beginning this week.

There well be a total of 84 racing days for the 2017 season, with post times each night happening at 5:40 p.m.

Evangeline Downs horsemen will be able to use a new receiving barn this season.

The new barn was built over the winter break and can house up to an additional 70 horses on the grounds.

Another new feature added to the barn area is the automated hotwalkers.

For more information, CLICK HERE.

 

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s