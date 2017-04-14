Thoroughbred horse racing returns to Evangeline Downs for 52nd season

OPELOUSAS, La. (KLFY) – A Louisiana tradition returns with the 52nd season of Thoroughbred horse racing at Evangeline Downs beginning this week.

There well be a total of 84 racing days for the 2017 season, with post times each night happening at 5:40 p.m.

Evangeline Downs horsemen will be able to use a new receiving barn this season.

The new barn was built over the winter break and can house up to an additional 70 horses on the grounds.

Another new feature added to the barn area is the automated hotwalkers.

For more information, CLICK HERE.