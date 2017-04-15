Driver surrenders after hit-and-run crash in Kaplan

KAPLAN, La. (KLFY) — A 23 year old Mississippi man is behind bars tonight in Kaplan after being involved in a Saturday morning hit-and-run crash, Police Chief Boyd Adams said.

Police say Matthew Stevens fled the scene after he crashed his pick-up truck into the front facade of Leger’s Lawn Mower Repair shop on West Veterans Memorial Drive.

There was extensive damage to the building, but no injuries were reported, Adams said.

Late Saturday evening Stevens contacted police advising that he in Baton Rouge and wished to surrender peacefully after a wanted photo of himself appeared on Facebook, Adams said.

About an hour later, Stevens arrived at the Kaplan City Jail where he was booked with hit and run and felony criminal damage to property, according to Adams.

No bond has been set.

It remains unknown if Stevens was impaired at the time of the crash due to the time frame between when it happened and when the suspect surrendered, Adams said.