Driver surrenders after hit-and-run crash in Kaplan

KLFY Newsroom Published: Updated:
(Photo: Kaplan PD)

KAPLAN, La. (KLFY) — A 23 year old Mississippi man is behind bars tonight in Kaplan after being involved in a Saturday morning hit-and-run crash, Police Chief Boyd Adams said.

Police say Matthew Stevens fled the scene after he crashed his pick-up truck into the front facade of Leger’s Lawn Mower Repair shop on West Veterans Memorial Drive.

There was extensive damage to the building, but no injuries were reported, Adams said.

Late Saturday evening Stevens contacted police advising that he in Baton Rouge and wished to surrender peacefully after a wanted photo of himself appeared on Facebook, Adams said.

About an hour later, Stevens arrived at the Kaplan City Jail where he was booked with hit and run and felony criminal damage to property, according to Adams.

No bond has been set.  

It remains unknown if Stevens was impaired at the time of the crash due to the time frame between when it happened and when the suspect surrendered, Adams said.

Chief Boyd Adams is asking the public’s assistance in locating this individual. On April 15th, 2017 in the early morning hours the driver of a white Nissan Titan hit a business located at the intersection of Boudreaux and West Veterans Memorial Drive in the city of Kaplan. The driver struck the building causing extensive damage and drove away from the scene. If you have any information about the identity of this suspect, please contact the Kaplan Police Department at 337-643-8600.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s