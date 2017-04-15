Ex-NFL star accidentally runs over, kills 3-year-old daughter

CBS News Published:
An aerial view of the home of Todd Heap, a former NFL player who accidentally struck and killed his 3-year-old daughter with his truck

PHOENIX — Authorities say a former NFL player was moving a truck that ran over and killed his 3-year-daughter in the driveway of their suburban Phoenix home.

Police say Todd Heap was behind the wheel of the truck when he accidentally struck the girl while moving the vehicle forward outside their home in Mesa Friday afternoon, CBS affiliate KPHO-TV reports.

Officials said the girl was taken to a hospital where she was pronounced dead.

Mesa police said impairment was not a factor.

Heap played in the NFL for the Baltimore Ravens and Arizona Cardinals. He played at Arizona State University, where he was a two-time All-Pac-10 selection.

Arizona Cardinals’ Todd Heap (86) gets a drink during NFL training camp football practice at Northern Arizona University Thursday, July 26, 2012, in Flagstaff, Ariz.(AP Photo/Ross D. Franklin)

