Hundreds of children enjoy Saturday’s Easter Egg Hunt at Heymann Park in Lafayette

LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) Its almost Easter Sunday which means several easter egg hunts are taking place all across Acadiana.

News Tens Emily Giangreco attended one today.

She has more on how the Lafayette community continues to make this a family tradition.

Each year thousands of eggs are placed here at heymann park so children of all ages can participate in the annual easter egg hunt.

For 17 years, hundreds of kids have participated to find the 5000 eggs that are hidden here in the park.

I love this. I love the community, I love our children, you know what I’m saying. So, that’s why we put a lot into this, you know, and look at the end results.

Along with the hunt, families can enjoy music, food, face painting and even obstacle courses for the kids.

Shannon Brailey has a son with special needs. While this year was her first year attending, she says that she is appreciative for all that the community does to put the event together.

We just thank the people for everything, we thank them for everything. I’m very grateful and thankful and I’m happy.

As fun as the event is, coordinator Abraham Rubin says that they use it as a tool to educate the children on the true meaning of Easter.

We utilize this easter egg hunt as a portal to be able to let them know the reason of the season, God’s resurection. And we’ve put a lot of thought and prayers and energy into this and we’re looking forward to doing it again next year.

Reporting in Lafayette, Emily Giangreco for KLFY News Ten.