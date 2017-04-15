Man struck by stray bullet Friday night in Iberia Parish

are searching for a person of interest after a male was struck by a stray bullet late Friday night in the 800 block of South Hopkins Street.

Capt. Wendall Raborn with the Iberia Parish Sheriff’s Office said today that the victim was riding inside a pick-up truck around 10:30 p.m. Friday when he was struck once.

“We do not believe that the victim was the intended target,” Raborn said.

Police say the victim and passenger flagged down a police officer who then alerted medics.

The victim was transpoted to a Lafayette hospital, Raborn said. “His current condition is described as life threatening.”

Multiple shell casings were found in the area of the shooting, and witnessees reported hearing possible gunshots but noone saw anything, Raborn said.

The victim was not identified.