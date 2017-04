CARENCRO, La. (KLFY) Multiple crews worked an early morning house fire Saturday in Carencro.

Assistant Fire Chief Don Chauvin said the incident was reported around 8:40 a.m. at a home in the 800 block of Dugas Road.

The home was fully engulfed when crews from Carencro, Scott and Lafayette arrived, Chauvin said.

“Everyone inside the home was able to make it out safely.”

At this time, there is no word on how the fire started. “Its under investigation at this time.” Chauvin said.