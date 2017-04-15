Unrestrained driver dies after crashing into home in East Baton Rouge Parish

Central – Shortly before 3:00 a.m. Saturday, Troopers from Louisiana State Police began investigating a single vehicle crash on LA 410 (Blackwater Rd.) north of LA 408 (Hooper Rd.) in East Baton Rouge Parish.

Police say the crash took the life of an unidentified male.

An initial investigation by State Police has revealed that the crash occurred as the unidentified driver was traveling northbound on LA 410 in a 2005 Chevrolet pickup.

Police say for reasons still under investigation, the driver ran off the left side of the roadway and struck a house in the 10000 block of Blackwater Rd.

The driver was not restrained at the time of the crash and sustained fatal injuries, police say.

He was pronounced dead at the scene by the East Baton Rouge Parish Coroner’s Office.

Impairment is suspected to be a factor in this crash and a toxicology sample will be taken for analysis, police say.