IBERIA PARISH, La. (KLFY) State police officials are working a single vehicle traffic crash on Hwy.90 eastbound in Iberia Parish.

Police have confirmed that 8 people, including 3 adults and 5 children received moderate injuries in the crash and have been transported to a local hospital.

The identities are the victims are unknown at this time and the cause of the crash is under investigation.

KLFY has a crew enroute.