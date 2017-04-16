Breaux Bridge man behind bars on gun, rape charges

BREAUX BRIDGE, La. (KLFY) Around 12:30 Sunday morning, deputies with the St. Martin Parish Sheriff’s Office say they received a 911 call regarding a report of a possible sexual assault of a juvenile.

An investigation into those allegations led police to obtain a warrant for 46 year old Arlondo K. Henson of Breaux Bridge.

Police say a short while later Henson was apprehended and charged with 1st degree rape and carrying of a firearm by a convicted felon.

He was booked into the St. Martin Parish Correctional Center with no bond.