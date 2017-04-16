Easter Sunday mass celebrated at St. John’s Cathedral in Lafayette

LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) Today is Easter Sunday and many people all around Acadiana attended mass this morning.

News Tens Emily Giangreco spoke with some residents about what the holiday means to them.

Mass was filled on Sunday as residents all over Acadiana celebrated Easter. The bells were ringing, the choir was singing and the pews were filled with residents celebrating the ressurection of Jesus.

It’s important to not forget, you know, whenever we have our own life struggles and our own trials that we enter into that ressurection exists.

After a week of really honing in and really remembering that, to come and have the ressurection day, you know, it’s such a blessing.

At St. John’s Cathedral, after the 9 a.m. service, the church held their annual easter egg hunt for the kids.

Being that it’s his first Easter we wanted to make sure that we instill in him the true meaning of Easter and we like that there’s an Easter egg hunt after and he gets to participate. And he got all of one egg today.

They love it, we look forward to it each year. It’s just a great thing that the cathedral does for the community and especially for families. I think everybody enjoys seeing the kids at Easter time.

As they ran across the lawn, picking up as many eggs as they could find, parents wanted to make sure that their children understood the true meaning of Easter Sunday.

It’s the day that Jesus comes back and we think that, we think that maybe we should just celebrate his death and his life on Easter.

The true meaning of Easter is the ressurection of Jesus. We believe that God became man, that he suffered and died for us and on the third day, rose from the dead and that’s a pretty big deal, right, that doesnt happen every day.

So we come together once a year to celebrate that fact.

Reporting in Lafayette, Emily Giangreco for KLFY News Ten.