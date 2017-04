EUNICE, La. (KLFY) Police need help locating a missing teen.

Investigators say 14 year old Curtis Leblanc was last seen Sunday evening around 6 p.m. wearing a black hoodie and blue jeans.

Police say he has black hair and brown eyes, is 5’9 and weighs 100 pounds.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts should contact the Eunice Police Department at (337) 457-2626.