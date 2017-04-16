Parts of Congress Street shut down after serious traffic crash involving a motorcyclist

The Lafayette Parish Sheriff’s Office is currenly working a motor vehicle crash involving a motorcycle at the intersection of Colorado and West Congress Streets.

Sheriff’s Office Public Information Officer  John Mowell says the driver of the motorcycle has been transported to a local hospital where his condition is unknown at this time.

According to Mowell, all traffic lanes in the area of Congress and Colorado are presently closed and the Sheriff’s Office is asking motorist to use alternate routes for travel until the scene is cleared.

 

