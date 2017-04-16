Police: Suspect kills victim on Facebook Live

CLEVELAND, Ohio — Police say a man killed someone on Facebook Live Sunday and a manhunt is underway.

The suspect broadcast the killing on Facebook Live, police said, and has claimed to have committed multiple other homicides which are yet to be verified.

Emergency staffers at the Cleveland Clinic is on standby for mass casualties, CBS affiliate WOIO reports.

In the video, which has been removed from Facebook, the suspect pulls up to an elderly man who is walking on the side of the road. He tells the man to say a woman’s name and pulls out his gun. The elderly man repeatedly tells the suspect he doesn’t know the woman, but the suspect pulls the trigger, shooting the man in the head, leaving him bloodied in the street.

The suspect walks away and says the elderly man is dead because of the woman.

Authorities identified the suspect as Steve Stephens, a 6-foot, 1-inch tall African American male with a full beard. He weighs 244 lbs. The suspect is believed to be wearing a dark blue and grey or black striped polo shirt.

Police are searching for a white or cream colored SUV that belongs to the suspect, who is considered armed and dangerous.

