Read Bishop Deshotel’s Easter Sunday message

“Hello and happy Easter to everyone. Today, my dear people, Christians all over the world celebrate the glorious resurrection of Jesus Christ from the dead. The essential point of all history.

“Today we look out into our world and see that in spring time life is renewed. Flowers begin to bloom. Things turn green reminding us of new life.

This new life comes to us because of the great work of redemption accomplished by our savior Jesus Christ who conquered the ancient fall of the human race, sin and death, by his own resurrection from the dead.

And promises that all of us who follow him will share in light resurrection to true and everlasting life.

This is the reason for our celebration today that Christ our light has shattered the darkness of sin and death in our world by his own glorious resurrection and invites us to partake in that same life.

I wish to personally wish each and every one of you a your families a very holy and happy Easter season. God bless you all.”