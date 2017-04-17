Acadia Parish deputies seek 3 suspects who robbed casino at gunpoint

CROWLEY, La. (KLFY) – Deputies are searching for three men who allegedly robbed a casino at gunpoint in Acadia Parish.

The armed robbery occurred at 4:13 a.m. on April 14, 2017, at Lucky Jack’s Casino on Jasmine Road near I-10.

Sheriff K.P. Gibson said three men with guns entered the casino wearing long pants, long sleeve shirts, gloves, and masks. Witnesses described the suspects as being black males.

Investigators believe the suspects drove away from the casino in a white Jeep Cherokee, heading west.

Deputies recovered the Jeep abandoned on LA 1120 near LA 100. The vehicle was reported stolen earlier in another parish, according to Gibson.

Anyone with information about the suspects’ identities is asked to call the Acadia Parish Sheriff’s Office at (337) 788-8772 or Crime Stoppers of Acadia Parish at (337) 789-TIPS (8477).