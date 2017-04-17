Authorities searching for priest missing from Leonville

KLFY Newsroom Published: Updated:
Photo Credit: St. Landry Parish Sheriff's Office

LEONVILLE, La. (KLFY) –  Authorities in St. Landry Parish are searching for a priest who is missing from Leonville.

Father Julius Ohiaege was last seen at 2 p.m. on Sunday, April 16, 2017, at Lafayette Regional Airport, dropping off Father Kenneth Domingue.

Ohiaege has not returned to Leonville and his phone went dead yesterday.

Law enforcement does not suspect any foul play but does believe Ohiaege is lost, as he is not from the United States and new to Louisiana.

Ohiaege is believed to be driving a 2010 Toyota Camry 4D white in color license plate of TNZ489.

 

