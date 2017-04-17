Congressman Clay Higgins hosting second town hall tonight in Iota

IOTA, La. (KLFY) – Louisiana’s Third District Represenative Clay Higgins will be back in Acadiana tonight as he hosts another town hall meeting.

The even follows Congressman Higgins’ first town hall meeting last week in New Iberia.

The town hall is part of a 9 day, 9 parish tour throughout the District.

Congressman Higgins will answer questions and discuss issues facing Southwest Louisiana.

The town hall meeting begins at 6:00 p.m. at the Memorial Pavilion on Duson Avenue in Iota.

Higgins is participating in more than 40 events during his tour, which concludes on Friday.