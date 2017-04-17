Facebook releases statement “condemning” killing of man in Facebook video

Cleveland police say Steve Stephens shot and killed 74-year-old Robert Godwin, Sr. and posted the video on Facebook.

In the video, Godwin is approached, asked to say a name, then shot and killed. Police say he was randomly selected.

Facebook removed the video after it aired around 2 p.m. and released a statement, condemning the shooting.

“This is a horrific crime and we do not allow this kind of content on Facebook,” the company said in a statement. “We work hard to keep a safe environment on Facebook, and are in touch with law enforcement in emergencies when there are direct threats to physical safety.”

In the video, Stephens says he has also killed more than a dozen other people. Police have not verified that information.

Police continue to search for Stephens, who they say should be considered armed and dangerous. They say he may be driving a newer model white Ford Fusion. Anyone with information is asked to call 911.

Description of Stephens:

He is described as a black man

6 foot 1, 244 pounds

Bald with a full beard

Wearing a dark blue and grey or black striped polo shirt

White Ford Fusion with the temporary plate: E363630