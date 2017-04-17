Four tenants displaced after fire at Lafayette apartment complex

LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) – Four tenants have been displaced from after an early morning at a Lafayette apartment complex, firefighters say.

The fire started around 7 a.m. in the 200 block of Rials Drive.

Public Information Officer Alton Trahan said a neighbor walking by the complex noticed smoke coming from an upstairs unit and began knocking on doors to get the occupants out of the nearby units.

All the occupants were outside when fire crews arrived at the scene.

Firefighters entered the apartment and discovered heavy flames in the bedroom. The fire spread to the attic and then through the roof of the apartment.

Crews had the fire under control within 30 minutes of arrival. All four apartments sustained heavy fire, smoke and/or water damage.

The occupants in each apartment were displaced. American Red Cross offered assistance to the displaced tenants, according to Trahan.

Investigators say the fire started upstairs in apartment 1. The occupant left a candle burning their bedroom and the candle ignited nearby combustible material.

The cause of the fire was ruled an accident.