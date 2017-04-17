Lafayette man dies in motorcycle crash in Broussard

BROUSSARD, La. (KLFY) – A Lafayette man is dead after being involved in a motorcycle crash in Broussard late Sunday evening.

Police responded to the scene at approximately 9:17 p.m. on Young Street near Chiasson (Pvt).

An investigation revealed that Raylun Toussaint, 34, of Jeanerette was driving a car west on Young Street when Brian Gowen, 30, attempted to pass the car on his motorcycle.

At the same time the car began to make a left turn into a private drive and was struck by the motorcycle.

Chief Brannon Decou says Gowen was wearing a helmet at the time of the crash, but sustained fatal injuries as a result and was pronounced dead at the scene.

Toussaint was transported to a local hospital with moderate injuries and was charged with improper lane use.

The crash remains under investigation.