New Iberia residents speak out to stop speeding in their neighborhood

NEW IBERIA, La. (KLFY) – Speeding at the intersection at West Pershing and Lasalle Streets has gotten out of control, according to residents.

Now, they’re speaking up to bring this problem to an end.

Robert Thomas has lived on Pershing Street his entire life and says on any given day, 10 to 12 cars speed through the intersection; his claims proved to be true as one car sped by during our interview.

“There’s a lot of children that play here. We have one sign over here that says watch for children, but we have nothing here saying watch for children.

Lasalle has no speed limit signs from the railroad track up to Pershing Street.”

District 2 Councilman, Marlon Lewis says his constituents have called more than 2 dozen times about speeding on the West End. He says their main concern is for the children.

“This is a residential neighborhood, the park is right there, there’s a big field right there to most kids looks like a park,” said Lewis.

The residents are calling for a four-way stop at the intersection; one they say is desperately needed. Thomas says, “If we don’t get the four way stop sign here at Pershing and Lasalle, something bad is going to happen here.”

Councilman Lewis says even with more signage, there’s needs to be a heavier police presence.

“We can put the signs, we can lower the speed limits, but if we don’t have a police department to enforce this thing, we’re still going to be in the same bind.”

A possible resolution will be discussed at Tuesday night’s council meeting. The meeting begins at 5:30 at the New Iberia City Hall.