Priest missing from Leonville found safe

UPDATE: Sheriff Bobby Guidroz tells News 10 Father Julius Ohiaege has been found safe.

He was lost driving on I-49. Deputies are currently returning him to Leonville.

LEONVILLE, La. (KLFY) – Authorities in St. Landry Parish are searching for a priest who is missing from Leonville.

Father Julius Ohiaege was last seen at 2 p.m. on Sunday, April 16, 2017, at Lafayette Regional Airport, dropping off Father Kenneth Domingue.

Ohiaege has not returned to Leonville and his phone battery died yesterday.

Law enforcement does not suspect any foul play but does believe Ohiaege is lost, as he is not from the U.S. and new to Louisiana.

Ohiaege is a member of the Claretian Missionaries Religious Congregation in Nigeria, and is temporarily in residence at St. Leo the Great Church in Leonville, according to the Diocese of Lafayette.

Ohiaege is believed to be driving a 2010 Toyota Camry 4D white in color license plate of TNZ489.

If you see Father Ohiaege call the Leonville Police Department or the St. Landry Parish Sheriff’s Office.