Resident speaks about fatal fire that claimed life of two-year-old child

EUNICE, La. (KLFY) – The State Fire Marshal’s Office is assisting the Eunice Fire Department in an early morning fatal house fire in Eunice.

A neighborhood is mourning the loss of a two-year-old child after a devastating fire Sunday morning.

It was a tragic start to Easter Sunday for residents on College Road in Eunice.

Nicky Miller said it all happened so fast.

“I walked outside. I hadn’t seen anything going on, so I went to lay down again for 30 more minutes, and with-in two minutes I heard a scream.”

Miller said he never expected to see a fire when he walked out of his home.

“Everything was calm and it only took two minutes, with-in two to three minutes the house was engulfed in flames. I walked back outside and there’s a woman and her husband in the road yelling my child is still in the house.”

Miller said when he saw the flames he immediately jumped into action.

“Me and another neighbor made an attempt to get in the house but the fire and the heat was just too intense…..it was too intense. And a woman did try to get through the back door but the smoke, the smoke knocked her down.”

Firefighters arrived on the scene with-in munites but were unable to save the little girl.

Miller said it’s an image he can’t seem to shake.

“And still right now, I’m heart broke because I was unable to, I was unable to get in and get that child.”

Eunice fire officials said the home was a total loss.

The State Fire Marshal’s Office is investigating.

The cause has yet to be determined.