UPDATE: Both eastbound lanes on U.S. 190 reopened; crews still working scene

UPDATE: State Police Troop I is reporting that both lanes of U.S. 190 eastbound have reopened after reports of downed power lines in the area.

Troopers say crews are still conducting work on the shoulders of the highway at this time, but traffic is open in those lanes.

_____________________________

PORT BARRE, La. (KLFY) – State Police Troop I tells News 10 that U.S. 190 eastbound is currently closed just west of Port Barre due to downed power lines.

The closure is expected to last 2-3 hours as crews work the scene.

Troopers say drivers should use I-49 to I-10 as an alternate route for the time being.