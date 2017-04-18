2 sought for fleeing deputies in vehicle pursuit near Ville Platte

VILLE PLATTE, La. (KLFY) – Deputies are searching for a man and woman who fled authorities in Evangeline Parish Monday evening.

Investigators were able to identify one the suspects as 25-year-old Ashley Denise Lamb. Deputies are also searching for a white man, approximately mid-20’s, who has not been identified.

Major Jeremy Mitchell said deputies received a call of a pursuit in progress from the Ville Platte Police Department around 4:51 p.m. Monday.

Evangeline Parish sheriff’s deputies joined the pursuit with Ville Platte police officers on Foreman Road, near Bayou Chicot, before taking over the pursuit.

Deputies pursued the vehicle into St. Landry and Avoyelles Parishes on LA 115, before the vehicle turned and reentered Evangeline Parish.

The vehicle stopped on Bayou Torreau Road. The unidentified driver and Lamb exited the vehicle and both ran into wooded areas and disappeared, according to Mitchell.

Deputies set up a perimeter in the immediate area but were unable to locate the suspects. The case remains under investigation.

Anyone with any information about the suspects’ whereabouts is asked to call the Evangeline Parish Sheriff’s Office or the Ville Platte Police Department.