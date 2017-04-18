Authorities investigating body found early Tuesday morning in Baldwin

(Photo Credit: Elwood Shields, KLFY)

BALDWIN, La. (KLFY) – Authorities in St. Mary Parish are investigating a body found in the roadway in Baldwin.

According to Detective Lt. Public information Officer Traci Landry, shortly after 3 this morning, the St. Mary Parish Sheriff’s Office received a call about a body in the roadway.

The Sheriff’s office responded to the scene and found a male victim unresponsive in the 600 block of LaBau Street.

(Photo Credit: Elwood Shields, KLFY)

The coroner’s office was contacted and is investigating the case along with the St. Mary Parish Sheriff’s Office.

No further details were released.

 

