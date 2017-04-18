Authorities investigating body found early Tuesday morning in Baldwin

BALDWIN, La. (KLFY) – Authorities in St. Mary Parish are investigating a body found in the roadway in Baldwin.

According to Detective Lt. Public information Officer Traci Landry, shortly after 3 this morning, the St. Mary Parish Sheriff’s Office received a call about a body in the roadway.

The Sheriff’s office responded to the scene and found a male victim unresponsive in the 600 block of LaBau Street.

The coroner’s office was contacted and is investigating the case along with the St. Mary Parish Sheriff’s Office.

No further details were released.