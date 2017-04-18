Body found in Baldwin being investigated as homicide, victim identified

UPDATE: Authorities are now investigating the discovery of a body in Baldwin early this morning as a homicide, according to the St. Mary Parish Sheriff’s Office.

Detective Lieutenant Traci Landry said Calvin Washington, 56, was found lying in the roadway with multiple gunshot wounds around 3 a.m. in the 600 block of Labau Street.

Washington, who is from Baldwin, was pronounced dead at the scene by the St. Mary Parish Coroner’s Office.

Heavy police presence in Baldwin after a body was found early this morning. I speak with the victims family tonight on @KLFY pic.twitter.com/hwyZ2tGHjR — Emily Giangreco (@EmilyGiangreco) April 18, 2017

