Delcambre man arrested for possessing over 11 lbs. of marijuana

The following is a news release from the Iberia Parish Sheriff’s Office:

On April 17, 2017, agents with the Crime Reduction Team conducted a traffic stop of a pickup truck on US 90.

Agents were working a traffic interdiction detail and stopped the vehicle for a moving violation.

During the stop, Agents recovered 11.65 pounds of marijuana which had a street value of over $100,000.

Agents arrested the driver, 53-year-old, James Asbury of Delcambre.

Asbury was booked into the Iberia Parish Jail for Possession with the Intent to Distribute Schedule I narcotics.

No bond has been set at this time.