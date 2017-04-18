Family mourns Baldwin man shot Tuesday morning

BALDWIN, La. (KLFY) – There was a heavy police presence in Baldwin all morning after the body of 56-year-old Calvin Washington was found in the street after sustaining multiple gunshot wounds.

The St. Mary Parish Sheriff’s Office was called to the 600th block of LaBau Street around three this morning.

“He didn’t deserve this, he didn’t,” said family friend Harold Wilson.

“This is serious,” said Washington’s cousin Lenord Howard, “Somebody just killed my cousin for nothin.”

Emotions were high as family from all over Louisiana rushed to Baldwin as soon as they got the call.

“I’m trying to remain calm, I mean, on the inside it’s really a struggle,” said Nephew and Godson of Washington, Dartanius Washington. “Just to actually maintain and to actually give, do, this interview right now it’s a struggle; without me breaking down emotionally, you know, it’s very difficult.”

As the family helps one another cope during this difficult time, they remember the man Washington was.

“Calvin Washington, my uncle, was a gentle giant, a very good man, his heart was as big as him,” said Washington.

“He was a very jolly person, happy,” said Calvin Washington’s sister Mashanna. “He always made you laugh, give you the shirt off his back.”

Now, all they ask is that the community helps bring justice to the life that was taken too soon.

“Whoever is in the community that knows anything, I’m pleading with you to please come forward, share what you know,” said Washington, “If not for yourself, for me, for my family, so that we can receive some type of closure. He didn’t deserve this. Please, please, help us.”

This is still an ongoing investigation and if you have any information, be sure to contact the St. Mary Parish Sheriff’s Office.