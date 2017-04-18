Festival International 2017 remains a non-ticketed event for anyone wanting to attend

LAFAYETTE, La (KLFY) – On Wednesday, April 26 Festival International opens it gates for 5 days of entertainment. Festival International Executive Director Scott Feehan says for the past 30 years the event has been a non-ticketed event for the public.

Feehan explains that despite the financial trials the festival encountered there’s no admission cost. “Every year people ask us why you don’t charge. We remind them of that mission,” says Feehan.

The festival will offer passes for those who want a more private experience. The $65 pass allows access to air conditioned restrooms and express lines at some of the cocktail stops. The $200 pass includes those extras and more. “We have a fenced off area and you can go right in front of the stage. There are private bars in some of those areas.”

Leslie Wooters is a festival volunteer of about six to seven years. Wooters says the non-ticketed event brings thousands to the Hub City.

“Both locally and in our community, you meet people from around the globe. These are people that are coming to hear the international music,” adds Wooters.

For more information go the website festivalinternational.org