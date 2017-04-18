La. governor’s office finally files integral piece of tax reform proposal

After a week-long wait and lots of speculation, the governor’s office has filed a key piece of its tax reform proposal.

Called the Corporate Activity Tax, it applies to how much businesses bring in before expenses such as payroll. The governor’s office says they have modified the bill to protect small businesses, while also ensuring that corporations pay their fair share.

However, business leaders are already pushing back against the proposal, prompting some to call the bill dead on arrival in the House.