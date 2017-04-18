Lafayette City-Parish council bans smoking in bars, clubs and other public spaces

KLFY Newsroom Published: Updated:

LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) Ordiance 0-065-2017 which bans smoking in pubic places in the City and Parish of Lafayett, La. was passed by the Lafayette City-Parish council, Tuesday night, by a vote of 7-2.

Voting for the ordinance were Councilmember(s) Kevin Naquin, Jay Castille, Pat Lewis, Kenneth Boudreaux, Bruce Conque, Nanette Cook and Liz Hebert.

Voting against the ordiance were Councilmember(s) Jared Bellard, and William Theriot.

The measure now moves to Lafayette Mayor-President Joel Robideaux for approval.

