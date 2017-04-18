Man accused of filing false stolen vehicle report after being involved in crash

JEFFERSON DAVIS PARISH, La. (KLFY) – Deputies say they have arrested a man for allegedly filing a false report after being involved in a crash.

Chief Deputy Christopher Ivey said Wesley Paul Boudreaux, 43, of Pierre Part, falsely reported his vehicle was stolen on April 13, 2017, after the crash.

Detectives obtained a warrant and arrested Boudreaux on charges of giving a false report or complaint.

He was also wanted by the Louisiana State Police on charges of leaving the scene of accident, reckless operation of a vehicle, and aggravated obstruction of a highway.

Boudreaux was booked into the Jefferson Davis Parish jail this morning without bond.