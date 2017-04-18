Man accused of filing false stolen vehicle report after being involved in crash

KLFY Newsroom Published:
Wesley Paul Boudreaux (Photo Courtesy: Jeff Davis Parish Sheriff's Office)

JEFFERSON DAVIS PARISH, La. (KLFY) – Deputies say they have arrested a man for allegedly filing a false report after being involved in a crash.

Chief Deputy Christopher Ivey said Wesley Paul Boudreaux, 43, of Pierre Part, falsely reported his vehicle was stolen on April 13, 2017, after the crash.

Detectives obtained a warrant and arrested Boudreaux on charges of giving a false report or complaint. He was also wanted by the Louisiana State Police for leaving scene of accident,

He was also wanted by the Louisiana State Police on charges of leaving the scene of accident, reckless operation of a vehicle, and aggravated obstruction of a highway.

Boudreaux was booked into the Jefferson Davis Parish jail this morning without bond.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s