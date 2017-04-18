New Acadia Project gets donation, need votes

LOREAUVILLE, La. (The Daily Advertiser) – The New Acadia Project, an effort to find the home of the first Acadians in south Louisiana, has received two significant boosts. On April 11, Loreauville mayor Brad Clifton presented a check for $21,347.41 to the project’s committee.

The money was raised at the Al Broussard Memorial 5K Run and Family Fun Day, which was held April 1 in Loreauville.

Also, the project’s video has been accepted in the arts and culture category of “A Community Thrives,” a competition of social impact programs sponsored by the USA Today Network. The video that gets the most votes will receive $100,000. Two grants for $50,000 will also be issued.

The project’s video can be seen at act.usatoday.com/submit-an-idea/#/gallery/60435350. The voting period continues through May 12.

A privately-funded project led by the University of Louisiana at Lafayette’s anthropology department, the project seeks to locate the lost encampments that served as the original home of the Acadians, who arrived in 1765 in south Louisiana. These Acadians are the ancestors of the Cajun people. The encampments contain burial sites that were documented by priests serving the colony. Those sites have been lost over time. The project aims to answer questions about the Acadian settlers. The effort could have an impact on tourism for the village of Loreauville and throughout the region, which includes the Bayou Teche. For more information, visit the New Acadia Project page on Facebook. Want to vote? To vote for the New Acadian Project video in the “A Community Thrives” competition, visit act.usatoday.com/submit-an-idea/#/gallery/60435350.