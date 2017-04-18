Pedestrian struck by drunk driver in Terrebonne Parish

TERREBONNE, La. (KLFY) – One man is dead after being struck by a vehicle in Terrebonne Parish Monday night.

Troopers with State Police responded to the crash just before 9:00 p.m. on Highway 24 near Clendenning Road.

A preliminary investigation revealed that Albert Willliams, Jr., 62, of Montegut was traveling south on Highway 24 and drove onto the southbound shoulder, striking a pedestrian.

The pedestrian, identified as Byron Acosta, 43, of Houma suffered fatal injuries and pronounced him dead at the scene.

Master Trooper Brooks David says a breath test indicated that Williams was over the legal alcohol limit and was charged with vehicular homicide and improper lane usage.

Williams was booked into the Terrebonne Parish Correctional Center.

The crash remains under investigation.

 

 

