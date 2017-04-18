Slidell dad gets life sentence for exposing child to cocaine

COVINGTON, La. (AP) – A Slidell man has been sentenced to life in prison for exposing his 17-month-old daughter to cocaine.

The Times-Picayune reports (http://bit.ly/2pMlJwP) 60-year-old Larry Bickham has been sentenced to life in prison under the state’s habitual offender law for second-degree cruelty of a juvenile and 30 years for simple cruelty in the 22nd Judicial District Court on Monday.

Officials say Bickham, whose record includes multiple felonious convictions, was on probation when he exposed his daughter to cocaine.

District Attorney Warren Montgomery says people who want to make a career out of crime run the risk of spending the rest of their lives in prison.

A St. Tammany Parish jury convicted Bickham on Nov. 18, in a case that dates from 2014 when his daughter tested positive for cocaine.

Information from: The Times-Picayune, http://www.nola.com