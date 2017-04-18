St. Martinville police department increases manpower

ST. MARTINVILLE, La. (KLFY) – The St. Martinville city council approved the hiring of one reserve police officer and one reserve dispatcher.

According to police chief, Calder Hebert, the department has been looking for reserve officers to fill the shifts when full-time officers are out on sick leave, vacation, etcetera.

“Last night we picked up this young man who is post certified, very well trained, a lot of history behind him and he has also worked in investigations so we’re actually getting double.

We’re getting an investigator plus a patrolman”, Mike Fuselier, Mayor Pro Tem.

The department also picked up a reserve dispatcher.

District one councilman and Mayor pro tem, Mike Fuselier says in hopes of saving a few dollars, he’s interested in using dispatch services provided by the St. Martin Parish 911 center.

“Since it’s been here I’ve been thinking about wouldn’t it be good to consolidate and not duplicate efforts.”

As far as consolidating dispatch services, Fuselier says they’re hoping to partner with the City of Breaux Bridge to help spread out the cost.